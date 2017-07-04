Watch: Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan Cries Badly At Jab Harry Met Sejal Song Launch, Here’s What Happened Next!

Shah Rukh Khan’s fan cried at the song launch of Jab Harry Met Sejal’s Beech Beech Mein, leaving everyone shocked!

All of us know that our Bollywood stars have a huge fan. Especially when it comes to the B-town biggies like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan or Shah Rukh Khan, the fans go crazy and can do anything for getting just a glimpse of their stars.

The same thing happened with the ‘Raees’ actor Shah Rukh Khan, who was in the town for a song launch event. It was the peppy track ‘Beech Beech Mein’ of ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’, which was launched yesterday.

Post the event, when SRK was leaving the venue with his co-star Anushka Sharma and the director of the film, Imtiaz Ali, something strange happened. Amidst the crowd, a fan of King Khan managed to get through and started crying in front of the actor.

He was crying so badly for a selfie with the actor that Shah Rukh couldn’t help but call him and click a picture with him. The video of the fan and the superstar has been going viral since then. Wasn’t that a really sweet gesture from the actor?

The song ‘Radha’ was already out and is being loved by the audience. ‘Beech Beech Mein’ is the second song of ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ that has been released yesterday. The peppy party track shows SRK and Anushka grooving together. The song is a party starter with a free-spirited music. It has also got a very funky hook step, which will definitely get you tapping your feet on the floors.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is slated to hit the theatres on August 4, this year.