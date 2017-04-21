Watch: Shilpa Shetty’s Son Viaan’s Reaction To Deepika Padukone’s Hoarding Is Insanely Cute!

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s son Viaan had an amazing reaction on seeing Deepika Padukone’s poster ad.

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan is insanely cute, and this new video of the little star is proof. During one of the family’s travels, Shilpa Shetty’s son Viaan came across a hoarding of Deepika Padukone and his reaction after seeing Bajirao Mastani actress was epic. Seeing Deepika Padukone’s picture, Viaan pointed to the hoarding and said she is my favourite actress. Daddy Raj Kundra immediately recorded the epic moment.



Soon Shilpa turned up and reacted saying, “Excuse Me.” Viaan then cutely says, “She is my silly mumma!” which leaves Shilpa in splits. The video is insanely adorable, and we are sure you just can’t watch the video once.

Raj Kundra posted this adorable video of his two favourite people with a caption: “My son let the cat out the bag @deepikapadukone 😊😊 sorry @theshilpashetty I don’t know who told Viaan 😜 but it’s my love for ALL Mangaloreans 😉”

On the work front, Shilpa was seen judging kids dance reality show, which got concluded earlier this year. Shilpa Shetty Kundra has also launched her own wellness website. The actress, who is a fitness freak, opened her own website where she shares her own diet recipes and fitness tips for her fans.

Just recently the actress had shared her Sunday binge with Alia Bhatt. She shared a video of Instagram that showed both the actresses enjoying a yummy plate of delicious Easter eggs. It was surely a cheat day for Shilpa Shetty.

Shilpa shared the video with a caption, “My Sunday binge is always sweet but today’s jus got sweeter with the sweetest @aliaabhatt (who thankfully eats!)

Bumped into her and we couldn't resist doing the "Sunday Binge" together