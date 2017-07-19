Watch: Shraddha Kapoor Reacts About Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Racism Tweet

Shraddha Kapoor’s statement about the raging racism issue sparked by Nawazuddin Siddiqui is appreciable.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently one of the Bollywood’s most efficient actors. After struggling for many years, the actor got a breakthrough and now every filmmaker wants to work with him. When such a star is insulted, not only his fans are enraged but also his fellow Bollywood stars.

Recently, the casting director of the movie Babumoshai Bandookbaaz said in an interview that he could not cast ‘fair and handsome’ people opposite the versatile actor. It enraged the actor and he tweeted his disappointment by writing, ”Thank U 4 making me realise dat I cannot b paired along wid d fair & handsome bcz I m dark & not good looking, but I never focus on that.

Thank U 4 making me realise dat I cannot b paired along wid d fair & handsome bcz I m dark & not good looking, but I never focus on that. — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) July 17, 2017

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Bollywood has a new controversy and now everyone will put forward their viewpoint on this raging issue. Shraddha Kapoor was asked about her thoughts on the issue while on the trailer launch of her upcoming movie ‘Haseena Parkar’.

The actress said, “I have always said that personally, my definition of beauty is very different. You can come from any background or caste, you can have any skin colour, but I feel true beauty radiates from within. Of course, I feel that in our society there are pressures, but I don’t agree that it’s only in the film industry. Our industry is always in the limelight and that’s the reason it gets highlighted.”

Further, she added, “I feel what’s important is how to deal with that pressure, and understand the things that truly matter. I feel that there are pressures, but it’s how you handle them that matters. I feel beauty is skin deep.”

While the actress’ stand is being appreciated, the casting director whose comments have hurt Nawazuddin, clarified his stance on the topic. He said, “I was completely misquoted. All I said was the film needed actors as good as Nawazuddin. You need actors who could match his stature. I don’t know from where the ‘fair and handsome’ bit came but I never said the words,” Chouhan told PTI.I would never want to hurt Nawaz sir or the film by giving such statements. I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I am deeply saddened by how the comments, which I never made in the first place, have turned out.”

It would be a hard job for the casting director Sanjay Chouhan to get back in the good books of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. One can only hope that everything becomes fine between both of them. On the other hand, Bandookbaaz Babumoshai will release on August 25.

Watch Video Here: