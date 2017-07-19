Watch: Shraddha Kapoor REACTS On Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar And Saif Ali Khan Mocking Kangana Ranaut At IIFA 2017!

Shraddha Kapoor who will be seen next in Haseena Parkar reacted to the whole Kangana Ranaut IIFA Awards fiasco.

Bollywood celebrities recently gathered for one of the most talked about events, IIFA 2017. But one thing that became a debate and controversy from IIFA 2017 stage was Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan and Saif Ali Khan’s jibe at Kangana Ranaut over nepotism.

In humour, Karan, Varun and Saif chanted ‘nepotism rocks’ at the IIFA 2017, taking a jibe at Kangana Ranaut who had called Karan Johar ‘intolerant’ towards outsiders and a ‘flag bearer of nepotism’ on his ‘Koffee With Karan’.

It all started when Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan went on the stage to collect an award. He won the award for the Best Actor in a Comic Role (Male) for the film ‘Dishoom’.

He joined the hosts Saif Ali Khan and Karan Johar on the stage who were in a fun mood. On winning the award, Saif quipped Varun saying, “You are here because of your pappa.”

Varun was no less as he replied saying, ”And you’re here because of your mummy (veteran actress Sharmila Tagore).” While Karan Johar was not going to end it there, he joined the actors and said, ”I am here because of my pappa (late filmmaker Yash Johar).” After that, the trio shouted in unison, ”Nepotism rocks”.

And then Saif and Varun started singing KJo’s film’s song ‘Bole Chudiya Bole Kangana’. It was very soon that the director interrupted and said, ”Kangana nahi bole toh achha hai (It’s better you don’t say Kangana).”

While it became a news all over, people started criticising them. All the three actors have been trolled badly on Twitter.

Talking about the same, Shraddha Kapoor who will be next seen in Haseena Parkar was asked to give her comments on the same. Watch video to know what she told businessofcinema.

