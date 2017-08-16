Watch: Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez Raise Temperatures In The New Song Bandook Meri Laila From A Gentleman!

“Bandook Meri Laila” from ‘A Gentleman – Sundar, Susheel, Risky’ movie starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles, is finally out.

A new song “Bandook Meri Laila” from ‘A Gentleman – Sundar, Susheel, Risky’ movie starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles, is finally out. A Gentleman has created immense anticipation amongst the audiences with its back to back chartbusters and here’s another song that is too hot to handle.

An avatar you have never seen before of RISKY Gentleman played by Sidharth Malhotra! The ‘Gentleman’ turned rapper Rishi and his lady love, played by Jacqueline Fernandez will get you sweating and grooving with this se*y action song! Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez’s oozing appeal and groovy dance moves will get you going crazy.

The plot of ‘A GENTLEMAN – Sundar, Susheel, Risky’ revolves around its protagonist Gaurav (Sidharth Malhotra) who has a perfect life and is in the process of getting married.

He is enamoured by Jacqueline Fernandez aka Kavya and tries to charm her, but she wants more excitement in life. She finds Gaurav perfect i.e ‘Sundar and Susheel’ but wants him to get a little bit riskier. Then the story further leads us into the case of mistaken identity as Gaurav goes on an assignment.

A Gentleman – Sundar, Susheel, Risky is a Fox Star Studios production starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez and is written and directed by Raj & DK. It is set to release on August 25, 2017.

The hot action song you have all been waiting for is finally here: