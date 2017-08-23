Watch: Singers Shaarib And Toshi Sabri Release A Video Defending Their Sister Over Her Niece’s Viral Video

A few days ago, a video of a little girl crying had gone viral who later turned out to be the niece of singers Shaarib and Toshi Sabri!

A few days ago a video was doing the round of social media which saw a little girl being cruelly treated while studying. It was even shared by cricketers like Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh. It was us who, after a lot of research, revealed that the little girl is the niece of the Bollywood singers Shaarib and Toshi Sabri.

Now the duo has come up defending their sister, who in the video is treating the kid cruelly. They have posted the video on Toshi’s Facebook page.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

They can be heard saying, “Hi everyone, firstly I would like to appreciate and thank Virat, Yuvraj and Shikhar and every other person that has got my niece’s video out. I would have done the same if I was in their place. We would only like to say this much that in the video that came out, it is our niece and her mother, who happens to be our sister, is trying to teach her daughter, who is very stubborn and obstinate.”

Explaining their side of the story, they say, “She has been trying to teach her the same thing since the past three-four days but she was not able to grasp it. The video was made for her father and us to show that the child has grown even more stubborn. A mother who lives with her daughter 24×7 is obviously worried about her studies and upbringing.”

They further add saying, “And, lastly, we both wanted to request something from you all. We are happy that as much as we care about our little girl, the entire country also cares that much. She is very small, just three years old. Now the thing is that, when she goes to playschool or the park, people start clicking pictures and taking selfies. This is very hurtful for her. She has no idea what is happening to her. We both request you to end the matter here. All of you are her well-wishers. It is our humble request that you just pray for her well-being. Thank you.”