Watch: Sonam Kapoor’s Birthday Gift To Alleged Beau Anand Ahuja And He’s LOVING It!

Sonam Kapoor posts a cute picture along with a message on her rumoured boyfriend Anand Ahuja’s birthday.

The Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has been allegedly dating the Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja. Although neither of them has come up accepting their relationship in public. But their social media pages are enough to talk about their strong bond.

Whether it was attending the National Award ceremony or celebrating Sonam’s 32nd birthday, Anand was there with her. And that has been the reason why so many reports on them dating each other have been doing the rounds of media.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

One can always find Sonam and Anand in each other’s Instagram stories. It was the man’s birthday on July 30. And just the way Anand had an adorable Instagram post for Sonam’s birthday, the same way Sonam has made an equally adorable post on his boyfriend’s birthday.

Posting a super cute snap of Anand’s childhood days, the actress has captioned it with her warm message.

The caption reads, “In every real man a child is hidden that wants to play. Friedrich Nietzsche My dear @anandahuja happy happy birthday.. your enthusiasm, innocence and wonder makes you the best man ever. #everydayphenomenal #30/7/2017.”

New bike!! Feeling younger on this bday thanks to @sonamkapoor !! 🐒🌟🚲🏙 … 🙏🏼 @nigelsylvester and we’ll get on that 🇮🇳 tip shortly! A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on Jul 30, 2017 at 1:48am PDT

Best birthday gift! 🌟🚲 @sonamkapoor Thank you for the hook up @nigelsylvester A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on Jul 29, 2017 at 12:16pm PDT

In every real man a child is hidden that wants to play. Friedrich Nietzsche My dear @anandahuja 🐒 happy happy birthday.. your enthusiasm, innocence and wonder makes you the best man ever. ❤️#everydayphenomenal #30/7/2017 A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Jul 30, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

Sonam has always been very open about things. But when it comes to her personal life, the actress chooses to keep it in a veil. Recently, the rumours of her engagement with the man had spread in the media. And she had reacted very strongly by rubbishing all such reports.

On the work front, Sonam is a part of ‘PadMan’ which also stars Akshay Kumar. After this, she will be joining Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar for the film ‘Veere Di Wedding’. She will also be seen in a special appearance in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, for which she recently shot with Anushka Sharma.

Birthday boy with his new bike.. thank you for helping us out @nigelsylvester ! @anandahuja was like a kid in a candy shop! 🙏👫 A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Jul 29, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

You talkin to me??? A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Jul 26, 2017 at 6:32pm PDT

Summer w/ @sonamkapoor ! 🏙 #everydayphenomenal #bestYC A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on Jul 28, 2017 at 6:47am PDT

☀️day A post shared by anand ahuja (@anandahuja) on Jul 23, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

Watch Video : Sonam Kapoor Snapped Watching Spider Man Homecoming With Someone Special