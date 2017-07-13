Watch: Sonu Nigam’s Hilarious Version To Dhinchak Pooja’s Dilon Ka Shooter

Sonu Nigam’s version to Dhinchak Pooja’s ‘Dilon Ka Scooter’ song is quite funny.

Internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja’s YouTube videos have been taken down after someone named ‘Kathappa Singh’ claimed copyright to the videos. This had left many happy. Social media users had a sigh of relief after her videos were pulled down from YouTube. Well, you might hate her or love her but you surely can’t ignore her songs and memes that have taken social media by storm since the past few months.

Well, Sonu Nigam also could not stop himself from bringing his version of Dhinchak Pooja’s latest song, ‘Dilon Ka Scooter’. The singer recently shared a video in which he covers Pooja’s latest song ‘Dilon Ka Shooter’ in Kumar Sanu style. The video is quite hilarious and moreover, love the way Sonu Nigam mimics in the best possible way.

Sonu Nigam captioned the video as, “Despite Nevaan against the idea, I just can’t resist sharing this. 😀 this has been going through my head the entire night in Calgary. I have to express it out now that I’m in London. 😀 Giving a little tune to Dilon ka shooter…. Kumar Sanu da style..

Watch the video below:

What a wonderful spin Sonu Nigam gave to this song, which is originally a disaster by Dhinchak Pooja.