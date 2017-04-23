Watch: Sonu Nigam’s New Video Sparks A Controversy Yet Again!

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam has been making headlines recently against the azaan.

The singer had complained of ‘forced religiousness’ on being woken up to the sound of azaan and also wrote that he has to wake up despite not being a Muslim. Twitteratn also lashed out at the singer like never before and called him anti-national.

The singer cleared his stance and said that he was talking about the noise and the loudspeaker. He stood by what he said and after a fatwa was created against him, he shaved off his head.

The controversy has still not died down. Today, on Sunday morning, Sonu posted a video on Twitter a recording of the azaan. From his residence, a video was taken which ruins his sleep everyday. Nigam captioned the video as ‘Good morning India.’

This video has sparked another controversy on social media.

