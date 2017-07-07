Watch: Sridevi’s MOM First Day First Show Public Review

Bollywood veteran Sridevi’s MOM has finally hit the screens today. The film has clashed with Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Guest Iin London’.

After English Vinglish in back 2012, Sridevi has returned with a hard-hitting role in ‘MOM’ which is a film belonging to an altogether different genre. This time, the veteran actress has a dark-n-gritty drama in the offering.

‘MOM’ is a story of Devki played by Sridevi, a loving wife and mother of two beautiful daughters seemingly has a perfect happy family, yet somehow true happiness of being a mother eludes her.

At a recent promotional event of her film, ‘MOM’, Sridevi was asked how she handles the situation when her daughters are partying late at night. To which she replies, “It disturbs your mindset. You get into depression and feel low. I get sleepless nights when my children go out for late night parties. I remain tensed, my husband is tensed.”

‘MOM’ has witnessed an opening of around 15-20% in the morning shows, which is quite poor. However, considering the strong content of the film, there are possibilities that the evening and night shows might up the first-day business.

Also Watch: Sridevi With Family, Rekha And Others At Special Screening Of MOM