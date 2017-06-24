Watch : SS Rajamouli Asked Prabhas For Baahubali 3, His Reaction Is Hilarious!

SS Rajamouli pranked the Baahubali star by asking him to be a part of the third installment of the Baahubali series.

The Magnum Opus Baahubali: The Conclusion is still making money all over the globe. The film is credited for increasing the level of Indian filmmaking. The movie has garnered accolades from everywhere. It has set a benchmark for filmmakers all over India to try and make movies that can at least reach the level of the magnum opus if not cross it.

After the back-to-back success of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, rumours have been rife that the third installment of the movie is in the making. Rajamouli had denied and said that any news about the third part was untrue. So, when Prabhas was offered to work in the third part of the movie by Rajamouli, the actor was shocked.

Before anyone can get their hopes high, let they be informed that this was a prank that the director played on the actor. The director recently made an appearance on Rana Daggubatti’s show, No.1 Yaari and decided to prank the Baahubali actor. The ace director called Prabhas and informed him about Baahubali 3, telling him to prepare for the role. The actor was surprised by the sudden development and exclaimed, ”Amma nee yamma”( an expression equivalent to ‘Oh My God!”).

So, well, no Baahubali 3 is on the cards for the time being and the actor is busy shooting for his upcoming movie, Saaho.

