Watch: Sunny Leone’s Sultry Item Number Trippy Trippy In Sanjay Dutt’s Bhoomi

Sunny Leone is back and with another item number that is currently breaking the Internet. The first song, ‘Trippy Trippy’ from Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film Bhoomi is out.

The first song “Trippy Trippy” from Sanjay Dutt’s upcoming movie Bhoomi, is finally out. Trippy Trippy, featuring Sunny Leone, is composed by Sachin-Jigar in the voice of Neha Kakkar, Badshah and Benny Dayal.

In the song, Sunny Leone is seen sizzling in a glamorous avatar. Sunny is looking too hot and is going to be the boldest item number of 2017. She is not looking only sultry but absolutely magnificent.

The sultry siren who is seen grooving to Ganesh Acharya’s foot tapping choreography said that Ganesh Acharya, who is a hard taskmaster had given her some really complicated steps but she has tried and given her best for this song.

Talking about the song, the film’s director Omung Kumar says, “The song comes at a crucial juncture in the narrative and we wanted only Sunny for it. I’m glad the song has been shot really well and Sunny has done a fantastic job.”

Producers Bhushan Kumar & Sandeep Singh believe that the song which is an out-and-out dance number would give the film a special edge.

‘Bhoomi’ is an emotional and sensitive revenge drama that explores the relationship between a father and daughter, played by Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari respectively.

Produced by T-Series & Legend Studios, ‘Bhoomi’ releases worldwide on September 22nd, 2017.

