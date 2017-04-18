Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput CONFESSES Something About Nepotism!

31 SHARES Share Tweet

We had Kangana Ranaut first who began with this nepotism thing on her promotion of, ‘Rangoon’ at Koffee With Karan. And yesterday it was Sushant Singh Rajput, who took his word on nepotism at the trailer launch of ‘Raabta.’

But we have seen many film stars who have made it to the industry all on their own. Sushant Singh Rajput and Kangana Ranaut are one of the examples, but there are many more who never had the support of their parents.

Kangana had called Karan Johar the flag bearer of nepotism on his show and since then many controversies have come up about Karan and Kangana. Nepotism has taken a roll on media since then. Courtesy: Kangana Ranaut.

Now as the entire country is aware of Sushant Singh Rajput and how he didn’t have good word with one of the senior journalist’s (yesterday at the trailer launch of ‘Raabta’) The actor then spoke about nepotism, where he opened up genuinely.

He said, ‘Almost all the films I have done and the films I am doing in one and a half year and the films I really want to do are the many options and I had the luxury of choosing these films. So, from a personal point of view, I cannot complain. Having said that, it’s not that it is there and it’s everywhere in all sorts of industry, not just Bollywood. If you allow new talents from outside also to flourish and encourage them more, then it’s good. If you don’t allow that, then there’s a problem and I think the whole structure of industry would collapse.’

So, it looks like the upcoming Raabta star has a positive attitude towards all this and is not going to take nepotism as an existing bug for the industry, like not totally. Because people like him have been given importance and recognition.

He has got every kind of choice that he could make and somewhere believes that nepotism would exist but no as a whole. Bollywood industry is standing stronger as ever and we like what Sushant said about Nepotism, what do you think?

Watch: Here’s What Sushant Singh Rajput Has To Say About Nepotism!