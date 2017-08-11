Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput Gets Into An Abusive Spat Mid-Road With A Driver

Sushant Singh Rajput and a driver fight mid-road in the film city!

The TV actor turned Bollywood celeb Sushant Singh Rajput is known for falling into controversies for some or the other reason. Even at the release time of his film ‘Raabta’, he fell into controversies. One was after indulging into a fight with a senior journalist on the trailer launch of the film. The other one was when he was asked about the plagiarism charges on his film.

He is again in news and it is for all the wrong reasons! If the reports are to be believed, then Sushant got involved in an ugly fight with a car driver. It was mid road in the film city of Mumbai that the actor and driver were seen having a heated argument.

According to a report of India Today, it was on Thursday when the actor was passing through the film city. And a car driver tried to overtake his vehicle wanting a u-turn. This apparently became the reason of the fight.

Sushant was seen seated at the front seat of his car, while the other driver was seen abusing and accusing him of starting the fight. The actor was even seen filming the driver while he was abusing him. All of this happened mid-road and a huge crowd had gathered witnessing the fight. It was only after Sushant’s car left the place that the matter got over!

Talking about the work front of the actor, Sushant Singh Rajput is going to be seen in the film ‘Chanda Mama Door Ke’. He is also going to work with Sara Ali Khan in the film ‘Kedarnath’.

Also, the teaser poster for his next year release ‘Drive’ was recently unveiled by Karan Johar. Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez, the film is slated to release on March 2, in the next year.