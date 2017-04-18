Watch: The First Teaser Of Salman Khan’s Tubelight Is Out!

869 SHARES Share Tweet

Though no visuals, this is the cutest promotional teaser ever shown in a unique way. Yes, the first promotional teaser of Salman Khan’s much-talked film Tubelight is finally out. The teaser highlights film’s name with little kids excitedly shouting, “Jal Jaa…Jal Jaa” and it sounds truly adorable. The teaser has already left us excited for the trailer that will be out soon next month.

Tubelight sees Salman Khan’s third collaboration with his close friend and filmmaker Kabir Khan. Tubelight is based on 1962 Sino-Indian War and going by the recent teaser, and as the title suggests, Tubelight has a connection with little kids.

While Kabir Khan’s Tubelight is high on expectations and has raised the curiosity among the audience, Salman Khan has done something very unexpected for the film’s promotion. Recently, Kabir and Salman were brainstorming for their film’s promotional strategy. The duo came up with a unique idea.

Salman Khan invited little kids from his Galaxy Apartment and asked them to do voiceovers for the recently released teaser of Tubelight. Yes, you read that right! The first teaser of the actor’s war-drama curiously features voiceovers by young kids from Galaxy Apartments.

The Sultan actor didn’t want to get trained kids and wanted to give an opportunity to the little kids who were not trained in the same field. The kids are ranging from 6 to 11 years and were taken to the Studio for the recording. The Being Human star trained and explained to each of them about recording voiceovers technically.

Produced by Salman Khan Films, starring Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Zhu Zhu, Tubelight is directed by Kabir Khan. The film will release in theaters on June 23rd, 2017.

Watch the teaser before: