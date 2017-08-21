Watch: Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu’s Judwaa 2 Trailer Offers A Double Dose Of Comedy!

A day after releasing the motion posters of the film, Judwaa 2 makers have unveiled the much-awaited first trailer of the film starring Taapsee Pannu, Varun Dhawan, and Jacqueline Fernandez. Varun Dhawan as Prem and Raja – the two characters he plays in the film, is a total surprise package. Prem is an innocent guy while Raja is totally rowdy.

Varun is once again set to amaze his fans with a refreshing yet entertaining act and the trailer of the film is a proof. Jacqueline Fernandez and Tappsee Pannu, raise the hotness quotient in their bikini avatars. The trailer is filled with the double dose of laughter, comedy, action, drama and much more that needs to be a family entertainer. The original song, “tan tana tan’ is sure to make you groove while you watch the trailer. Also, Varun Dhawan’s lip-locks are the highlights of the trailer.

Judwaa 2 revolves around two brothers (twins) born to an honest businessman are separated at birth when their father exposes a smuggling racket. One of the brothers is thought to be dead but only resurfaces stronger after living life on the streets to reunite with his family over a sequence of events and twist of fate.

Genetically bound by reflexes both the brother’s lives interlink in strange ways and a comedy of errors. They eventually come together to destroy the smuggling nexus and save their family from a downfall that awaits them.

Judwaa was a 1997 hit film starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Rambha. The film will apparently also see Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor will be doing cameos in Judwaa 2.

Presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Judwaa 2 has been directed by David Dhawan and stars Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. It is slated to release on September 29th, 2017.

Watch the trailer right below: