Watch Video: A Journalist Calls Shah Rukh Khan As Salman Khan, Here’s What SRK Did Next

At an event, a journalist called Shah Rukh Khan as Salman Khan, not just once but for many times!

The Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most chilled out person in the industry. He knows how to maintain his cool. But at the same time, he also knows how to deal with things. And it was proved right once again at a recent event.

Shah Rukh was present at the press event for Ted Talks India. At the same event, during the media interaction, one of the journalists called SRK as Salman. And it happened not just once, but for multiple times. While the actor appeared all cool with it as the media person apologized instantly, he did not lag behind in giving a sassy response to her.

After the media person called him as Salman, Shah Rukh asked her name to which she replied that her name is Lipika and she is really sorry.

What Shah Rukh replied won everyone’s hearts. He said, “It is okay Deepika.” And he did not said it once but twice. And it was obvious that everyone burst into laughter including the media person.

Well, it was a clever way of the superstar to make the journalist taste her own medicine. Wasn’t it?

Talking about the work front of the actor, he is going to be seen in Aanand L Rai’s next. The film is yet to be titled and stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. SRK is playing the role of a dwarf in the film, which is currently on floors. It is expected to release by the end of the next year.