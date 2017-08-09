Watch Video: Kangana Ranaut SPEAKS UP On Nepotism Controversy At IIFA 2017

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was the creator of this long drama and looks like she might finally end this debate.

Kangana Ranaut was recently at the trailer launch of her upcoming film ‘Simran’ when the dreaded question about nepotism was asked to her.

The debate has spread like wildfire in the industry after months of its start. Kangana Ranaut had begun this by calling out Producer Karan Johar a ‘flag bearer of nepotism’ on his own ‘Koffee With Karan’ earlier this year.

The drama got worse when celebrity hosts Varun Dhawan, Saif Ali Khan and Karan Johar made a sneaky comment on Nepotism at the IIFA 2017 in New York. Twitteratis bashed the trio for attacking Kangana in a public space, which made them apologize in their own ways. Saif Ali Khan wrote an open letter apologizing to which Kangana gave back in her own open letter explaining her words and comments.

During the ‘Simran’ trailer launch, reporters didn’t hesitate to ask about the much discusses Nepotism Debate that is going around Bollywood from the past months. Media is having a field day while asking every Bollywood actor and actress about their thoughts on this controversy thus showing us how the industry actually works

Kangana Ranaut answered the question with simple words “I’ve written about it. I’ve said everything on that matter in the letter. It is pretty much that.”

Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Simran was equally caught in its own controversies. It started with her asking for extra credits on the dialogues and script of the movie. The writer of the film Apurva Asrani claimed that she didn’t deserve any credit for Kangana never actually did anything.

Now while that issue died down, Kangana Ranaut was targeted of nepotism as well by Apurva Asrani. Her sister Rangoli Chandel joined the twitter battle to support Kangana from any mean tweets.

We have to admit, the actress does seem tired of this long whirlwind of drama surrounding her from the start.

The movie is directed by Hansal Mehta and stars Kangana Ranaut with a bad habit of stealing and gambling. ‘Simran’ will be releasing on September 15th, 2017 and shows Kangana Ranaut is a quirky fun loving character.