Watch Video: Mahira Khan Reveals On Her First Meeting With Shah Rukh Khan

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in their recently released film, Raees. Due to the ban imposed on the Pakistani artists from working in India, Mahira couldn’t be a part of the promotional activity along with Shah Rukh Khan and team. In fact, in an interview, Mahira had once expressed that how disappointed she was when she couldn’t join in for the promotions despite being a part of the film. However, Mahira Khan got a chance to be a part of post-release promotions yesterday.

Through a video call yesterday, the actress interacted with the media along with her co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It was during this interaction that the Pakistani actress expressed about her first meet with King Khan. Mahira revealed that when she signed Raees and was gearing up for a photo shoot, surprisingly, SRK dropped by to say her “Hi”. After she got to know that Shah Rukh Khan was on the sets, she quickly ran and greeted him.

Mahira also expressed her disappointment saying that she might be the only actress for whom Shah Rukh Khan did not spread his arms out. To which, SRK had a witty reaction that left everyone splits into laughter.

Watch the video below to know how Shah Rukh Khan reacted: