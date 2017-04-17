Watch Video: This Was How Rana Daggubati Was Able To Keep The Katappa-Baahubali Secret For Five Long Years!

2 SHARES Share Tweet

Rana Daggubati reveals how his friends were not able to get the answer for Katappa-Baahubali secret out of him.

Baahubali: The Beginning, released in the year 2015, left everybody wondering why Katappa killed Baahubali. Everyone who has watched the first part of the film, is curious to know the answer of the much hyped question.

We all must be thinking that although the common audience doesn’t know the answer, but the friends and the close ones of the team of the film, must be knowing it. But we are wrong. The film which stars actors like Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia and Anushka Shetty has been able to maintain the secrecy for quite a long time now.

Even the friends of the main villain, Rana Daggubati playing the role of Bhallaladeva, do not know the reason as to why Katappa killed Baahubali. In an exclusive interview with Business Of Cinema, our reporter asked the actor if it has ever happened with him that his friends tried to get him all drunk to get the answer out of him.

The actor had a very witty reply to this. He says, “I cannot beat my friends in drinking. So it doesn’t really matter. They are drunk faster than I am! So I guess that’s where the answer didn’t go out in drunken conversations.”

Well, that was indeed a smart reply by the actor. But for all of us who still want to know the epic answer to the epic question, we will have to go to cinemas to watch Baahubali: The Conclusion on April 28, this year.