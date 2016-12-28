Watch: Want To Know What Salman Khan Gave As Return Gifts To His Friends On His Birthday!

Salman Khan, the most eligible bachelor of B-town, one of the most handsome men in the world finally turns 51 today. Yes! Fifty One! Known for his age and young looks, the birthday boy cut his cake last night at the Panvel farm house with his family and close friends.

The party witnessed Salman’s entire Khan family, his close friends Sangeeta Bijlani, Daisy Shah, Bipasha Basu, Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan and many others.

Sadly, Shah Rukh Khan, who was invited by the friend Salman Khan couldn’t attend the party as he was busy at his convocation in Hyderabad.

Salman’s birthday is one of the most anticipated parties of the year for every B-town celebrities. One thing that proved how Salman Khan is a sweet heart is that the birthday boy gave a return gift to his guests and friends at the party.

