WHAAT!! Karan Kundra Changes His Name

TV actor Karan Kundra who is currently MTV Love School’s ‘Love Guru’ has changed the spelling of his name for astrology reasons and good luck. We have already seen many celebrities changing their names or the spelling of their names and now Karan has also joined the gang.

Yes, Karan has changed the spelling of his name and has added an extra ‘R’ to his surname Kundra. He announced the news to his fans through micro-blogging site Twitter. The actor posted a video and tweeted,

“So its KARAN KUNDRRA now and @kkundrra shall be my handle! Thank you my loves.”

Karan was recently in news when he walked out of the MTV reality show with his girlfriend Anusha Dandekar when they found out that one of the nine couples Ranjana and Bhuvan in the show were faking their relationship.

Now we are waiting to see what good luck this change of name brings to him.