WHAAT! One Ticket Of Baahubali 2 Will Cost You This WHOPPING Amount

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ticket is being sold for a whopping amount.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is all set to release this Friday. The anticipation level among the audience has hit the sky. The craze surrounding the release of the film is huge and believe it or not, the film has done highest pre-release ticket sales ever. Yes, the film has sold one million tickets in just 24 hours. If you haven’t got one for you, it is going to be very difficult considering the increasingly fast pace of ticket sales at the Box Office.

With the evident craze, the trade pundits have already said that the film will shatter all pre-existing records. The film is set to make it to Rs 1000 crore club worldwide. Yes, you read that right! Apparently, the rates of Baahubali tickets have gone as high as Rs 2400.

The ticket prices of Baahubali 2 in PVR Ambience Mall in Delhi are 2000 and 2400. This is probably the most expensive ticket rate of the film. Unbelievable! However, in Mumbai, the ticket rate for the film is Rs 830 approx. (Imax 3D) and highest to Rs 250 (2D) approx.

Scheduled to release in around 9000 screens worldwide on Friday, Baahubali 2 is going to witness a lavish release. In India, it will open in 6500 screens and will simultaneously release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Baahubali: The Conclusion’ is setting new benchmarks with its majesty even before its release. ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’ was loved by everyone and broke box office records and the second instalment promises to be even bigger and grander! The franchise has a huge fan following owing to its larger-than-life content. Fans are eagerly looking forward to watching Prabhas, and the entire cast goes a notch higher than its predecessor in giving the audience a splendid cinematic experience.

Produced by ARKA Entertainment, Directed by S.S Rajamouli, the movie stars Prabhas in the titular role in addition to Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Satyaraj in pivotal roles.

The movie is all set to hit cinema halls on April 28th, 2017.

