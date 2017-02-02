Whoa! All You Need To Know About Shah Rukh Khan’s New TV Show-TEDTalks

Shah Rukh Khan is returning to Television.

Shah Rukh Khan is returning to Television and this time it’s not just commercial but for a cause. This time it’s not a game or a reality show but a show that has popular inspirational video series. What people love across the world. When asked about it to Shah Rukh Khan, he said, “It’s a televised version of TEDTalks. I have been made to understand that it’s something that has not been done before. They want to try out this concept.”

TEDTalks name comes from a series of videos from different spheres of life addressing current issues. TED comes from the combination of Technology, Entertainment and Design.

Elaborating on the context of the show and the kind of audience it targets, Shah Rukh Khan speaks up. He said, “People will share stories about changes in society and in life. Whether it’s about the climate, dangerous diseases or to help empower women. All of this will be integrated. There are some beautiful stories — both Indian and international. The team is planning to get on one platform and do a nice mix of Hindi and English speakers. I feel it will be a niche show.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he’s already shot for one episode of the new show. The model is being prepared for the same by the TED team. Further talking about it, he said, “We shot one episode and we are still doing a lot of focus screening. Because it’s something that should be done with love. All the people from TED are keen that I do it. So let’s see if we are able to pull it off. We will decide again after we check out one episode. It should play out well on television. It should not take away from the integrity of the series. And it should not take away from entertaining a little more on TV because it can be a serious platform.”

When asked Shah Rukh Khan about loving TEDTalks, he said, “Oh, I love TEDTalks. I love anything that has to do with knowledge. So I would like to be a speaker for them sometime. If I have something interesting to speak about, that is. Shah Rukh further said, I love the whole format, listening to it and learning from it. I am very glad that the channel and the TED team feels I’m good enough to do (host) it.”

Credits: DNA

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan To Enter Politics?