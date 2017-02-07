Whoa! Salman Khan And Karisma Kapoor To Come Together For This Film

Want to see Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor in a film again?

A while ago, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan unveiled the first look of his upcoming sequel film, Judwaa 2. The first look of the film showcases Varun Dhawan reprising two looks as dapper Prem and tapori Raja. The film has created a lot of buzz since its announcement and fans are eagerly waiting for the release. Well, Varun had has an amazing career so far and is now all set to step into the shoes of Salman Khan for Judwaa sequel that also starred Karisma Kapoor in the female lead role.

Also, since the sequel to the film was announced, speculations were doing rounds that Salman Khan will play a cameo appearance in the film. Finally, here’s a good news for all Salman and Karisma Kapoor fans. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala recently confirmed that Salman and Karisma will play a cameo in the sequel film. Isn’t that so exciting?

“They (Salman and Karisma) are saying they want to be part of the film. They will not have a specific role or character, but they will come in a special appearance,” Sajid told reporters.

Apart from Varun Dhawan, in a double role, the movie also stars Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles. David Dhawan, who helmed the 1997 blockbuster, will direct the film and is scheduled to release on September 29, 2017.