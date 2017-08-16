Whoa! Salman Khan’s This Film To Be Made In 3D?

The Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s new film is rumoured to go big with the 3D.

Bollywood movies are now going huge with different effects and formats. We have seen this in ‘Ra One’ and even in ‘Robot’. And this time it’s the new action thriller ‘Race 3’ that is rumoured to become 3D.

The Salman Khan starrer ‘Race 3’ is the third part of the thriller series. The ‘Dabaang’ actor will start shooting for ‘Race 3’ with director Remo D’souza. He has pushed back the shoot of his another dance film with Remo titled ‘Go Daddy’ to finish ‘Race 3’ first.

The first ‘Race’ starred Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Bipasha Basu and Akshaye Khanna. The sequel ‘Race 2’ had Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the villain roles while Jacqueline Fernandez joined the series as well. Both films were directed by Abbas-Mustan and produced by Ramesh Taurani.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The actor is said to be finishing up last segments for ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ It is the sequel to his first movie with Katrina Kaif. ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ also stars Katrina Kaif once again.

Salman Khan loved the script for ‘Race 3’ and asked Remo D’souza to direct it. Rumours are that ‘Go Daddy’ actress Jacqueline Fernandez might even be joining ‘Race 3’. The actress did admit that she was joining Salman Khan for a movie but doesn’t know which one.

A source claimed that there are three female leads in the movie and actress Daisy Shah is chosen as one of them. Daisy Shah has previously worked with Salman Khan in ‘Jai Ho’, but the news is still unconfirmed.

‘Race 3’ is produced by Ramesh Taurani. It’s been reported that the franchise will be going huge this time by making it 3D. The movie will be the first kind of action movie with an A-list actor. The chase scenes and stunts will definitely add to the thrill of the movie for the audiences.

Salman Khan was last seen in ‘Tubelight’ which failed to impress the fans and rake in much money as expected at the box office.

Remo D’souza’s ‘Go Daddy’ is shelved till Salman Khan’s other projects aren’t completed. The actor will begin working on ‘Bharat’ under Atul Agnihotri-Alvira Khan and then ‘Dabangg 3’ with Arbaaz Khan.

Watch Video : Salman Khan Play Wrestles With Nephew Ahil Khan Is The Most Adorable Video You Will Watch