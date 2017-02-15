Whoa! Sidharth Malhotra Proposed To Priyanka Chopra For Marriage- Here’s Proof

The hot sensation of Bollywood, Sidharth Malhotra was seen proposing to the Global People’s choice, Priyanka Chopra. Well! Now that the Valentine’s week is over, we are getting to see proposals. And they are just so heart melting, you can’t believe. Wondering how Sidharth and Priyanka are seeing each other.

Well! That’s not what exactly you’re thinking of. The two have come together and to see how they’ve, watch this video.



That’s cute right? The two have set certain relationship, proposal and engagement goals after being in this advertisement.

Priyanka Chopra is highly oriented to her current commitments to Hollywood. Also she leaves no room to work in her native industry.

She posted this video promoting Nirav Modi’s jewellery collections on her Instagram and Facebook accounts.

The video narrates Sidharth preparing with the restaurant for proposing marriage to Priyanka. Then the lady walks in and expresses random disappointment over being taken for granted when she says yes. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra gives gestures to people there to not approach with anything and looks down.

Priyanka realises that he has been hiding something in his pocket and understands that he was about to propose.

The video ends with Sidharth Malhotra asking Priyanka to say yes for one last time. And Priyanka agrees to it by hugging the actor.

When Priyanka posted the video, this is what she captioned, “To all the future husbands, here are some proposal goals. Introducing ‘Say yes forever’ by Nirav Modi Jewels with Sidharth Malhotra”.

The two have features together for the first time and they look amazingly cute.

