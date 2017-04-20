You Will Not Believe How Much Is Kareena Kapoor Khan Getting Paid For Her Next!

274 SHARES Share Tweet

Kareena Kapoor Khan is style and glamour personified.

Be it during pregnancy, when she made baby-bump a style statement or now, post pregnancy, when she has been working hard to get back in shape and we often spot the actress taking yoga classes and she already looks ultraglam.

Bebo has signed Rhea Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding last year but soon due to her pregnancy, the movie had to be rescheduled. Though it was reported that ‘Jab We Met’ actor was to shoot while she was pregnant for the film, that didn’t happen and now the shooting is set to kickstart in a couple of months. Kareena is prepping for it in full swing while also spending time with her little one, Taimur Ali Khan.

There were reports that Kareena is in talk with Karan Johar for his upcoming film, but those rumours have been rubbished as both of them are currently busy with their little ones.

Now, the actor, who was last seen in ‘Ki and Ka’ alongside Arjun Kapoor, has apparently been offered an ‘author backed role in a co-production’. She will get to play her age in the film and she is very excited for the project.

What is surprising is how much is Kareena going to get paid for it. It is reported that it is an amount of whopping INR 6 crore!! Yes, clearly Bebo’s market value hasn’t gone down post her little break. This year, Kareena has no releases. An interesting fact is that this has happened for the first time in her entire career of 17 years.

In Veere Di Wedding, which is touted as a quintessential click-flick, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

