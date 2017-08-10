Will Shah Rukh Khan Follow Salman Khan’s Footsteps After A Failed Jab Harry Met Sejal?

Actor Salman Khan will finally pay for the losses of his movie ‘Tubelight’, and a whopping amount of Rs. 32.5 crores!

As we all know Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s latest movie ‘Tubelight’ was a fail at the box office. Even with its major fan following, the film suffered miserably and didn’t quite earn a profit as expected from a major star.

The ‘Tubelight’ star finally paid off Maharashtra distributors after the major losses at the box office. Salman Khan agreed to reimburse for the losses of his movie later back in June.

The actor will be returning a huge amount of Rs. 32.5 cores as reimbursement for the losses to distributors. Shreyans Hirawat, the Maharashtra distributor for the film will be given the amount for the losses soon.

Since Salman Khan has been working on his next film Tiger Zinda Hai’ abroad and has just returned he will pay off the amount very soon. By the way, the amount is only half of the losses suffered by the movie!

Now interesting news is that the same distributor Shreyans Hirawat has once again been hit by Shah Rukh Khan’s movie ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’.

Shah Rukh Khan’s recent movie ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ starring Anushka Sharma was in the same category. The crazy promotions and publicity techniques failed to make a stand at the theatres. Fans and critics considered a major disgrace to the previous romcoms by director Imtiaz Ali.

Now since another major star has suffered a flop at the box office, it has been rumoured that Shah Rukh Khan will follow Salman Khan’s footsteps and pay off for losses as well. Not Shah Rukh Khan nor the distributor has confirmed this news. But if this happens, then good for the distributor Shreyans Hirawat!

‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ is directed by Imtiaz Ali who claimed that the movie wasn’t meant to win praises. But he hopes that with time people will appreciate the simplicity of the film.

