Will Shah Rukh Khan Make Up For Losses Due To Jab Harry Met Sejal Failure?

Shah Rukh Khan is being expected to compensate the loss of the distributors of Jab Harry Met Sejal!

The Bollywood actors like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are believed to be a guarantee of a blockbuster when it comes to the release of movies in India. But it has been really disappointing to know that the films of these Khans have not been able to live up to their expectations this year. Whether it was Salman’s Tubelight or Shah Rukh’s Jab Harry Met Sejal, both of the films have failed miserably at the box-office.

The distributors of both the films have suffered a major loss. Although Salman has decided to pay the distributors with some money to recover their losses. Same is being expected from SRK!

According to a report of Bollywood Hungama, NH Studioz has suffered a great loss due to the failure of JHMS. And hence they have sent an SOS message to SRK asking for a refund. Also, Khan had earned good profits from the pre-sale of satellite, digital and music rights in India.

NH Studioz had suffered a loss earlier also due to Tubelight. It had bought the All-India rights of Tubelight for Rs 132 crores and that of JHMS for Rs 80 crores. After the failure of Tubelight, too many people were not interested in investing in SRK’s film. This forced Narendra Hirawat, owner of NH Studioz, to sell the territorial rights of JHMS at low prices.

If SRK decides to compensate for the distributors’ loss, then this would not be for the first time. Earlier, also for his films like Dilwale (2015), Paheli (2005) and Asoka (2001), the actor has compensated the losses to almost 50%. The actor is although not bound to any such thing. But looking at his past actions, it is expected that he will do the same this time as well!

