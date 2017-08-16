You Will Be Shocked To Know How Many Cuts CBFC Has Ordered To Saif Ali Khan’s Kaalakaandi

Saif Ali Khan is going to be seen in the dark comedy Kaalakaandi over which CBFC has again ran a scissor!

Saif Ali Khan, whose last few releases like Happy Ending, Phantom and Rangoon could not create a magic at the box-office, is very soon going to be seen in a dark comedy film titled Kaalakaandi. The teaser of the film has proved to be a massive hit on YouTube. And it is expected to perform well at the box-office as well.

But before the film gets released in the cinemas, it was taken to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). And to the makers’ shock, the board has ordered 73 cuts in the film.

The report of Subhash K Jha has quoted a source from CBFC saying, “Kaalakaandi makes Delhi Belly look like a Disney film. When Delhi Belly was released there were waves of shock and disbelief among the public at the torrent of profanities. But Kaalakaandi sets an all-new benchmark of expletives. We at the CBFC heard gaalis that we had never heard of and never imagined existed. The film is a dictionary of dirty abuses. I am sure it will prove highly educational if the cuts are restored.”

If you all are thinking that it is the new CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi’s decision, then you all are wrong. The film was actually shown to the board when Pahlaj Nihalani was still in his post.

The same report quotes Nihalani commenting on it. He says, “Since I am no longer there to censor films the makers of Kaalaakandi can happily go to the Revising Committee and get all the cuts restored. They now have very liberal board members who I am sure would do justice to whatever comes to them.”

Directed by Akshat Verma, ‘Kaalakaandi’ is slated to release on September 8, this year.