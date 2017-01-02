WOAA! Sidharth Malhotra And Jacqueline Fernandez Makes Steamy Confessions On Koffee With Karan

The next up in Koffee With Karan Season 5 are Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez. Both of them had earlier worked together in the film Brothers, and will be seen as the lead couple in their upcoming movie, Reload, in 2017. The good-looking duo will be seen sharing the couch on the show and setting fire with their interesting revelations.

Their chemistry looked amazing on Karan‘s show and we think audiences will not stop laughing after watching their hilarious antics. We will see Jacqueline trying to speak in a different language and ending up making a pus*y joke making both Karan and Sidharth laughing their heart out.

Moreover when Karan asks both of them if they ever had showered with someone and ever had phone s*x Sidharth confesses to have done it all. It will be interesting to see how well they will do given the format of the show.

Check out the super interesting teaser of the episode!