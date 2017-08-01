Woah! Guess How Much Shah Rukh Khan Will Get Paid For His Show Ted Talks: Nayi Soch

Bollywood starShah Rukh Kha will be starting his own show ‘Ted Talks: Nayi Soch’ and guess how much the actor will make out of it!

We all know Bollywood actors do their own share of TV shows like Salman Khan for Bigg Boss, Amitabh Bachchan for KBC, Aamir Khan for Satyamev Jayate. Shah Rukh Khan has joined the gang this year.

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in the 14-episode show in coming September. The show ‘Ted Talks’ will also feature three other speakers from around the world.

The concept of the show is to bring interesting and well-noted personalities from different industries and areas of expertise for a free talk on any topic that can inspire people in their respective lives. The speakers are chosen with careful consideration and research on their abilities to inspire others. This idea was adopted from the US, where TED talks are of utmost honour and privilege.

Very few India personalities have had the fortune to speak on such a major platform. Although actor Shah Rukh Khan has previously given a talk on his life experiences and struggles at the international TedX talk series.

The show will be aired on Star Plus. An online entertainment portal reported that the actor would receive Rs. 30 crore for a week. Shah Rukh Khan will be shooting for a week and two episodes each day to be on schedule. The shooting will begin from August 19.

It will air at 9 pm on Star Plus channel. There are rumours that award winning singer AR Rahman will also be coming for one of the episodes.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ with co–star Anushka Sharma around the world. The duo was recently caught at the airport returning from their film promotions at City Centre in Dubai. The movie is slated for an August 4th, 2017 release.

