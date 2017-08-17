Woah! Guess How Much Shraddha Kapoor Has Been Paid For Saaho With Prabhas

Shraddha Kapoor has charged a bomb for playing the female lead in Prabhas’ next film Saaho.

The Telugu actor Prabhas has become a national sensation after the phenomenal success of the Baahubali series. People were sure that whichever film the superstar chooses next, it is going to be a blockbuster. And very soon his next film Saaho was announced. Talking about the actress opposite Prabhas, it was thought that any actress would readily agree to work with him. But to the makers’ surprise, it is after many difficulties that they have finally roped in Shraddha Kapoor.

Yes, we had already told you all that the Bollywood actress Shraddha has been finalized as the leading lady of the film. But do you all know that the young beauty has charged a bomb for it? If the reports are to be believed, then Shraddha has been paid as much as Rs 4 crores for doing Saaho.

Earlier, actresses like Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani were also considered for the role. But nothing could turn into a positive outcome. In fact, even Shraddha had turned down the role, reportedly because of her charges. But since the film is going to be made on a huge budget of Rs 150 crores, so now the makers do not mind spending this good amount on the female lead.

Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha, the film is also going to star Neil Nitin Mukesh. He will be seen playing the role of the villain.

Saaho is going to be an action flick whose teaser was attached to ‘Baahubali 2’. Directed by Sujeeth, the film is going to be released in languages like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. UV Creations will be producing it. The famous Bollywood trio, Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa will be composing the music for the film.

