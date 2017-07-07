Woah! Ranbir Kapoor Admits That He Needs Katrina Kaif In His Life

Even after breaking up with Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor says that he needs her in his life!

The Bollywood actors and ex-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif share an adorable chemistry with each other. Although now separated, but their bond has not weakened as the two of them still appear to be good friends.

After ‘Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani’ and ‘Raajneeti’, both of them are going to be seen sharing screen space together in the much-awaited film ‘Jagga Jasoos’. It was during the course of making this film when Ranbir and Katrina had parted their ways.

When the actor was asked by India Today if the change in his relationship with Katrina affected his work on the sets, he says, “Not at all. I have been working with Katrina since my third film – Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani. I really enjoy my creative partnership with her. The people that we are, we come with the intention to give the best to our work. I don’t think we have ever carried personal baggage to the set and that’s the way it should be.”

Adding on further he says, “Films are an expensive medium. It’s other people’s time and money, there are hundreds of people who are dependent on you. And my relationship with Katrina, whatever has been said or written by the media or the conjectures, it has always been a very positive one.”

Talking about Katrina’s importance in his life, Ranbir says, “I don’t think I can miss having her in my life. I need her in my life. She has such a positive influence on me, as a person and as an actor, and she’ll continue being that. That’s what it is. There is nothing like not talking to each other or not showing up. It was a lot of hard work not just by me but also by her. She is equally as important in the film as I am and has stood by this film for three and a half years. She is like the producer of this film. I am very grateful for that partnership I have with her. I admire it.”

‘Jagga Jasoos’ is slated to release on July 14, this month.

