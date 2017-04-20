Woah! Salman Khan To Be A Part Of Baahubali- The Conclusion

344 SHARES Share Tweet

Reportedly, Salman Khan’s Tubelight teaser might be attached to Rana Dagubbati, Prabhas starrer Baahubali- The Conclusion.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s much-awaited film, Tubelight is currently in the buzz. The makers of the film unveiled the first two teaser posters of the film that has raised a curiosity among the audience. After his blockbuster film Sultan, fans are eagerly waiting for Tubelight, which has been directed by Bajrangi Bhaijaan director Kabir Khan. The promotions of the film have already kick started, and fans are eagerly waiting for the first teaser of the film, which is expected to be out by the end of this month. However, the trailer of the film will be out next month.

Also, the upcoming teaser of the film is currently a talk of the town as it is likely to be attached to the much-awaited film ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion.’ If reports are anything to go by, Tubelight teaser will be attached with Baahubali 2. Well, Baahubali’s popularity in South is immense. However, the Hindi version of the film, which is produced by Karan Johar, will get a push in footfalls in Mumbai as Salman Khan fans might turn up to catch the double treat in the theatres on April 28.

However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same yet. But if reports are to be believed, then Salman Khan die-hard fans will surely book tickets of Baahubali 2 to catch the first glimpse of their favourite star on the big screen and moreover, for the first teaser of the film.

Talking about Tubelight, besides Salman Khan, the film also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and Sohail Khan. Tubelight sees Salman Khan’s third collaboration with his close friend and filmmaker Kabir Khan. The film is based on 1962 Sino-Indian War. The film will release in theaters on June 23rd, 2017.

