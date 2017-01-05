WOAH! Vidya Balan Looks Stunning As Madam Of Brothel In The First Look Of Begum Jaan

The name Vidya Balan is synonymous with power-packed performances. After having stunned everyone with her performance in Kahaani 2, the gorgeous actress is ready to strike again this year with Begum Jaan. And yes! The first look of her character from the movie is finally out.

Vidya Balan has completely sunk herself in the character of Begum Jaan.The still features Vidya, an owner of a brothel puffing a hookah reminding of a raw brat woman, who is completely untameable. Apart from Vidya, what grabs the attention in the picture is Gauahar Khan, whose deglam look is a total winner. The film’s story has been set amidst the changing political scenario during the partition.

According to reports, the censor board has cleared Begum Jaan with an A-certificate considering it has the backdrop of a brothel. Begum Jaan is directed by Srijit Mukherjee and also stars Pallavi Sharda, Gauhar Khan among others and will release on March 17, 2017.

Her look has got us all excited.

