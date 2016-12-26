You Won’t Believe What Aditya Roy Kapur Did For This Fan!

Aditya Roy Kapur has gone out of his way to fulfil a fan’s wish. The fan, Lunika Nagdev, suffers from a life-threatening sickness, and is being treated at a city hospital. She has apparently wanted to meet the actor for a long time. When Aditya Roy Kapur learnt about Lunika’s wish, he made an effort to fulfil her wish and met her last week.

A source says, “Aditya went to meet the fan at a hospital and spent almost the entire day with her and some other patients who gathered to meet him. The team of the Make-A-Wish Foundation got in touch with Aditya’s team and facilitated this meeting. Aditya went to see Lunika with a few gifts and she gave him a heartfelt gift as well.”

Aditya Roy Kapur, who is especially popular with girls, has always maintained a close relationship with his fans. The Aashiqui 2 (2013) actor apparently even saves the letters he receives from his fans, and is always touched by their heartfelt gestures. Aditya Roy Kapur isn’t active on social media, and his fans have urged him to join one of the social media platforms so that they can stay in touch with him.

