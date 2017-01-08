You Won’t Believe What Attracts Anushka Sharma The Most In Men!

Our typical modern-day cricketer, Virat Kohli has been seen in heavy facial hair look from a very long time. Furthermore, the purpose for his look is supported by sweetheart Anushka Sharma. In a recent interview at the Fashion Nights red carpet, she uncovered that one thing that attracts her the most in men is, “Facial hair! Men with facial hair are definitely sexy and that’s also the first I’d see in a man.”

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss Stories

After this particular statement made by Anushka, it is believed that Virat has kept this look specially for his lady love. Virat loves experimenting with different looks and that is why he emerged as a style icon for many. Recently, this cute couple celebrated new year together in Uttrakhand.

There were rumours about the two getting engaged during the trip, which were later officially declared as false by Virat Kohli as he tweeted, “We aren’t getting engaged & if we were going to,we wouldn’t hide it. Simple… Since news channels cant resist selling false rumours & keeping you confused, we are just ending the confusion 🙂 Anushka Sharma also took to twitter and retweeted Virat Kohli’s tweet over their false engagement rumours.

The couple have been in a relationship for quite some time now and are also known for their unconditional love for each other in public. On the work front, Anushka Sharma is enjoying the success of Sultan and ADHM, while Virat Kohli is all set to be anointed as the captain of ODI team of the country after the resignation of MS Dhoni.

We hope this couple ties the knot soon. Can’t Wait!!!!