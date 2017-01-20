You Won’t Believe Who Changed Shah Rukh Khan?

Shah Rukh Khan excels in every single sphere of his life. He is looked upon for everything he does by millions of his fans , not just his acting but also the way he plays his role as a father. The whole country celebrated the birth of his youngest child , Abram few years ago . Since then we have seen countless adorable Parenthood goals by the one and only , SRK. From his adorable moments in IPL matches to gifting him his own Tree house in Mannat , Shah Rukh Khan proves to be not just a great actor , but an amazing father.

During one of his interviews recently, he discussed about how Abram has changed his life and made him a better person. He talks about it and explains that he has made him a better person in a way that now he enjoys the company of the people he never used to earlier. He has become a more kinder person since his son taught him that people may do things in their own space , pace and way and they too have their happy days and days when they are sad or unhappy. SRK believes that now he has become more accepting towards different people understanding them in a better way.

Shah Rukh Khan also explains his 25 years of Bollywood journey as sweet , beautiful and innocent. He also talked about his upcoming projects after the release of Raees , Aanand L. Rai’s next where he is playing the role of a dwarf and explains it as a happy film which teaches one to accept the specially challenged people as normal human beings.

He also revelead in his interview that he has been meeting Mr Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a few discussions about future projects but nothing has been finalised for now . There were also rumours about him signing a film based on poet Sahir Ludhianvi , but he refused to any such agreement and agreed to only and only reading the script which he did like.

Well , Sciript signed or unsigned , we are always waiting for SRK to come up with something new like we are waiting for Raees to hit the theatres on 25th Jan’2017.