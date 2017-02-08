You Won’t Believe Why Farhan Akhtar AVOIDED Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees Promotions!

Shah Rukh Khan’s recent release, Raees was produced by the home productions, Red Chillies itself. But it also had another production, Excel Entertainment, owned by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

During the promotions, Ritesh was spotted several times, whereas, Farhan Akhtar went missing throughout all of them. In fact, Ritesh was spotted at the recent press conference with Mahira Khan too. Well, buzz is that the two are undergoing some creative differences and that’s the reason.

A source revealed, “The two are still friends and share a good rapport, but there were creative differences between them recently, and hence Farhan kept himself away from the promotions.”

The two were seen together during the promotions of Rock On 2 as Farhan was the lead actor of the show.

Also, the buzz is that Farhan Akhtar chooses to stay away from the media to avoid any questions about his divorce with wife Adhuna Bhabani. Rumors suggested that he had an alleged relationship with Shraddha Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin which lead to the divorce.

Well! Let’s see when we get to see Farhan Akhtar in front of the media.

Farhan Akhtar has always seen a successful path as a producer fortunately. We are sure Raees’s success is giving him bliss.

