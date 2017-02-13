You Won’t Believe Karan Johar’s Reply On Being Asked What He Would Do If He Woke Up As Deepika Padukone!

Karan Johar’s shocking reaction when asked what he would do if he woke up as Deepika Padukone!

Recent episode of Koffee With Karan saw Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt together for the promotions of their upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Well, we all know Karan Johar had launched these two young and talented stars and the same camaraderie was seen throughout the episode.

Varun and Alia, who have worked together for three films, were seen sharing a sizzling chemistry during the show. They were seen entertaining at their best. The episode was full of craziness, laughter, and some bold confessions.

In fact, Alia and Varun nailed it during their “Koffee Shots” segment. But the ball hit the six out of the park when Varun and Alia decided to play the same game with Karan Johar. Alia and Varun decided to play Koffee shots with their mentor and director Karan Johar itself and asked him what he’d do if he woke up as Deepika Padukone. To which Karan wittily replied, “Will check Ranveer’s undergarments if I woke up as Deepika!”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

If you don’t know, Karan Johar in curiosity said this as in the first episode Shah Rukh Khan had commented about Ranveer Singh’s Befikre undergarment scene. Shah Rukh Khan, who’s known for his exemplary wit, had said he was keen to know if “Ranveer was wearing a padded undergarment” in the film. He even admitted that he’d be impressed with the actor if he was not wearing the padded one. LOL!