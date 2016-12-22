You Won’t Believe How Many AWARDS Shah Rukh Khan Has Won Till Date! – Watch Video

Soon going to complete 25 years in the industry, Shah Rukh Khan, the King of romance, the amazing actor and the richest Indian actor has had a journey one cannot afford to miss out hearing about.

We all know how our TV star Fauji is today one of the most successful stars in Bollywood. Well! from playing negative roles in Darr, Baazigar and Anjaam, the King changed the coin of his career by playing the most romantic chocolate boy, Raj in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and no wonder he has played every role fairly and wonderfully!

Despite Shah Rukh‘s rumors about awards, here’s what he had to say about how important awards are for him.

Shah Rukh Khan said that every artist, be an actor, a poet, a choreographer or any other loves to get an applause for their performances. Shah Rukh said that he loves being an actor and being a part of the industry and he works very hard to get awards so when he doesn’t get awards, he gets sad.

Interestingly, when Shah Rukh Khan was asked about how many awards he has achieved, he smiled and answered he has got 267 awards.

Well! no doubt such talent deserves the number of awards Shah Rukh Khan has just spoken about and fortunately he still has a long way to go in the industry.