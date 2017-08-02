You Won’t Believe How Many Cuts CBFC Orders In Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz

The Censor Board is going crazy with their new rules and harsh demands from movies.

The Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’ is now under the scanner for its scenes. The movie has been issued 48 cuts thus making it impossible to even screen anything!

The moral police are on the roll for heavy censoring the controversial film ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ directed by Alankrita Shrivastava. The movie was released after much struggle across the country as it showed a unique perspective about women in India. Another Malayalam film ‘Ka Bodyscapes’ was in trouble over its homosexual scenes and had been refused a certificate.

The film has been surrounded by controversies right from the start. Bollywood actress Chitraganda Singh had caused a major scene when she was asked to do some intimate scenes by the director. She accused the director Kushan Nandy of using crude language against her. She quit the film mid shoot and was then replaced by Bidita Bag.

The casting director Sanjay Chouhan had started another drama when shared how hard it was to find an appropriate cast to pair with the male lead Nawazuddin Siddiqui. His words indicated of racism in the industry and the actor piped in to give his opinions on the matter via Twitter.

It seems CBFC has given an Adult Certification and yet asked for almost 48 cuts in the whole film. Apparently, director Kushan Nandy has applied to the tribunal for justice and claimed that it was downright idiotic.

The Indian Film and TV Directors Association will hold a meeting to discuss the CBFC’s ruling. The movie ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’ is slated for an August 25th release. Hopefully, the censor board lightens its cuts by then.

