You Won’t Believe What Salman Khan Gifted To Varun Dhawan Before The Shooting Of Judwaa 2!

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has impressed his fans with his each and every new film. The dashing actor had has an amazing career so far and is now all set to step into the shoes of Salman Khan for Judwaa sequel. Well, after 20 years, time has come again and this time, Varun Dhawan will be seen in a double role for Judwaa sequel. It won’t be a piece of cake for Varun Dhawan to fit in the character played by Salman Khan in Judwaa but the actor is all set to give his best.

Judwaa (1997) was a big film in Salman Khan’s career and the actor has lots of memories attached to the film. The film, which also had Rambha and Karisma Kapoor, was a box office hit and now, Varun will be seen playing Salman’s role. As Varun will step into his shoes, Salman decided to send a surprise gift to the ABCD 2 actor. Right before the shooting of Judwaa 2, Varun received a carton with a pair of jeans that Salman had worn in Judwaa. That’s so awesome!

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan has geared up for the release of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which is the second installment of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Well, Varun Dhawan has been blessed with two amazing films and we are totally excited about them

