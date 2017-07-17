You Won’t Believe Who Will Romance Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Fanney Khan!

After Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, fans are excited to see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan back on the silver screen in a romantic avatar. Now, according to reports, Aishwarya will be romancing a younger star once again.

Karan Johar’s directorial film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Fawad Khan, had created a lot of hype. The film had grabbed all the attention on the intense romantic scenes between leads stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor.

Aishwarya and Anil Kapoor are all set to reunite for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and KriArj Entertainment’s next production, Fanney Khan. As per a report in a daily, Aishwarya and Anil Kapoor will not be having any romantic scenes in the film. In fact, the Sarbjit actress will romance a much younger man in the film.

According to a report in SpotboyE, Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao are the two front-runners in the race of lead actor. A source was quoted saying, “Either Rao or Kaushal should bag the role. But you never know, as neither of them has yet signed on the dotted line.”

The shooting for the film will start in August and as per media reports, Anil Kapoor will be playing a role of a singer in the film.

A few days ago, Prerna Arora spoke to the media about Aishwarya’s role. She said, ”The team starts building the set in Mumbai next month and Anil will kick off shooting in the first week of August. Aishwarya joins him by the month-end and the film will wrap up in a start-to-finish schedule by October. Ash was blown away by her glamorous and highly stylised character. We took the script to her two months ago and she immediately gave her nod.”

Prerna further said, ”Her character is the complete opposite of her serious turns in Jazbaa and Sarbjit. In our film, she is the spunky, enchanting female protagonist.”

