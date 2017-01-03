WOW! Isha Talwar Grabs A Role In Salman Khan’s ‘Tubelight’

Actress Isha Talwar is making her roads into Bollywood. The reports suggest that she is the latest addition to Salman Khan‘s project ‘Tubelight‘. She has earlier acted with Saif Ali Khan in Akshat Verma‘s directorial.

The film is directed by Kabir Khan and is set in the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-Sino war. During an interview she said, “I am doing a cameo in the film and it is an important role. I am a fan of Kabir Khan’s films and I always wanted to be part of at least one. And finally I have got the opportunity.” The movie ‘Tubelight‘ is a historical war drama and is being shot in Mumbai and Manali.

Despite having signed two Bollywood films, Isha has no plans to ditch Mollywood which introduced her to the world of films. Isha is currently awaiting the release of her next Malayalam movie, Crossroads directed by Lenin Rajendran. “I am done with the shoot of my portion in Crossroads which is directed by Albert. I play a Bharathanatyam dancer named Maya. I have always wanted to play a dancer and it’s one of my dream roles,” she added.

The actress has also learnt Bharathanatyam before the film’s shoot. She says, “Being a Kathak dancer, I found it really tough to learn the intricacies of Bharathanatyam. My teacher from Trivandrum was patient enough and after a day, I managed to get into the groove. Now, I am totally in love with this classical dance form from Tamil Nadu.”

It will be exciting to see the actress opposite Salman in her next!