WOW! Justin Bieber’s Purpose Tour Is FINALLY Happening In India

The wait is finally over and Beliebers can rejoice! It is officially confirmed – Grammy award winner and global pop sensation Justin Bieber is making his way to the India sub-continent this summer. This highly anticipated event will be the biggest live music act witnessed in recent times in India and will further strengthen India’s position on the global music map.

After a week of speculation and uncertainty, the sole promoters of the tour, White Fox India are elated to confirm that they will be bringing the 22-year-old Canadian megastar’s Purpose World Tour to India’s DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on 10th May 2017. Bieber’s latest jaunt is in support of his fourth album, the critically acclaimed Purpose, wherein he experimented with more exploratory electronic sounds. Apart from India, the Asia leg of the tour comprises Tel Aviv in Israel and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Touring in support of his fourth studio album Purpose – which debuted at #1 in over 100 countries and has sold over 8 million copies worldwide, Bieber is without a doubt one of the most successful pop stars in the world today with a recent world tour imbibing sold out dates across countries. .

Concert goers can preregister for tickets at www.bookmyshow.com for the hotly anticipated event, as chances are the event will be sold out in less than 24 hours. Tickets will go on sale from 22nd February 2017 and will be priced INR 4,000/- upwards. Concert-goers can look forward to a set list that will surely comprise worldwide smash hits including Where Are Ü Now, Boyfriend, Love Yourself, Company, As Long As You Love Me, What Do You Mean?, Baby, Purpose, Encore: Sorry amongst others.

Mr. Arjun Jain, Director, White Fox India states, “This tour is one of the most successful in the world at the moment and will further enhance India’s current cultural repertoire. We are the sole promoters of the Purpose Tour in India and after 6 months of negotiation we have finally closed the India leg of the tour. We are expecting a full house on May 10 with one of the biggest arena tours witnessed in recent times. This tour will place India on the global map and open up avenues for other artists of similar stature who may want to consider India as part of their touring roster.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The Purpose World Tour has already mesmerized fans and critics alike across the United States, Canada and Japan last year and will tour throughout Europe before landing in Australia and New Zealand this year. With more than 100 huge shows on the tour and close to a million ticket sales globally, there is no doubt that Bieber is at the top of his game with this tour.

Purpose is Justin Bieber’s first album in two years. Right after its release, Purpose was the most streamed album on Spotify in one week with What Do You Mean as the most played song. The record sold more than 640,000 copies in less than a week. Justin Bieber also holds the record for the highest most Twitter followers for any male user. He also has the highest number of YouTube subscribers for any male singer and became the first artist to reach 10 billion views on YouTube in 2016. Bieber released his first album “My World 2.0” co-produced by the rapper Usher in 2009 at the age of 14. His single “Baby’” brought the star worldwide recognition and made him the most viewed artist with 4.1 billion views on YouTube. Earlier this fall, Bieber’s hit “Sorry” grabbed 10 million YouTube views in less than 24 hours. Apart from winning at the Grammy Awards, Justin Bieber also has eight new Guinness world records to his credit. Justin won the Grammy for Best Dance Recording for Where Are You Now in 2016. He had also made headlines for the first ever singer to have seven songs from a debut album to feature on the Billboard Hot 100. Beiber also recently broke the Beatles’ 1964 record by topping the American Billboard 17 times.

We can’t wait for the social media meltdown! The hashtag ‘#PURPOSETOUR’ trended worldwide on Twitter for close a week following the initial announcement in 2016, with many Beliebers unable to contain their excitement. There’s no doubt about it, tickets to the Indian leg of Bieber’s Purpose World Tour will be hot property. With no other Indian cities to be added, concert goers best act quick for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness this international superstar at the top of his game – don’t miss out!