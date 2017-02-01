Wow! Kangana Ranaut Makes A Solid Statement On Hollywood Plans

With her amazing acting skills, Kangana Ranaut has set a different level in the eyes of her fans. Having given outstanding performances, when Kangana was asked about following the trend of going to Hollywood, this is what she had to say.

“It would be stupid for anyone to make the move to the West now. Their theatre business is crashing because of the influx of digital media. Asia, on the other hand, is where Hollywood was 15 years ago. It is a lucrative time for entertainment here. These are baits that I won’t fall prey to.

Also, Kangana Ranaut is known for her honest remarks and ‘to-the-point’ attitude. When asked to elaborate, she also added,

“If an American film (The Jungle Book, 2016) is doing Rs. 100 crore business, and not all our films are able to, we may not find adequate screens for home-bred films 10 years down the line. I’m all for world cinema, but it needs to be a film that brings employment and money into our country. I don’t wish to offer myself on a platter to another industry.

Having most of her league actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor in the Hollywood, seems Kangana has different commitments to her industry. And why not? She has given Bollywood her fabulous performances to be remembered and Bollywood has given her the reputation she today has.

Kangana Ranaut’s statement on Indian business and Hollywood films surely made sense to us.

Let’s see what the other ladies got to say over Kangana’s take on the Hollywood trend.

