Wow! Shah Rukh Khan Turns Guide For A Leading Publication

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has turned a tourist guide for a leading publication.

Shah Rukh Khan will be playing the role of a tourist guide in his upcoming film ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’.

Shah Rukh Khan has taken his role offscreen, also as he has turned a guide for a leading print publication for a period of 5 days.

The actor will be seen playing real life Guide to the readers of a popular daily based in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen as the guest editor for ‘The Guide’ supplement of the publication.

The Superstar will be seen recommending his favorite places food and drinks to the readers.

The actor shared that the Queens necklace in Marine Drive and the Worli Sea Face are his favorite hang out points with his kids. He also likes to drive through the Bandra Worli Sea Link.

The actor also recalled his past memories that how he used to visit Rock Around the Clock on Bandra’s Hill Road and eat their tandoori chicken pizza on most nights. If he was working with his team, they would pick up the biryani from Lucky.

Shah Rukh also shared about his fondness for coffees and shared that he carries his own Nespresso with him at all times

The talented actor shared how he ends up with his team at Olive when he is bored eating at home or office and also visits Arth a new restaurant designed by Gauri. He adds when he along with his team end up working late, He likes eating sada dosa or masala dosa with coconut curry from Manju Dosa Center, near his office.

Shah Rukh Khan also shared his love for Tandoor Chicken which traces back to his Delhi days, the actor also mentioned that the road side roasted ‘Bhutta’ has him craving often.

Shah Rukh Khans recommendation and insights make for an interesting read and helps the readers though the superstar.

Recently Shah Rukh Khan also received an honorary membership from ‘The Tourist Guide Association’ in Jodhpur as he is playing the role of a tourist guide in the film.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film is slated to release on the 4th of August, 2017.